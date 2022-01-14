Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Guild alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE GHLD opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.