Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.