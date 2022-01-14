Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $112.62 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $112.62 or 0.00265975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $121.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,341.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.07 or 0.00909449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003478 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,951,333 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

