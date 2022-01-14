FLETA Market Capitalization Hits $60.59 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $3.23 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLETA has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

