MileVerse Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $39.34 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.