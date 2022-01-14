Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.25 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

