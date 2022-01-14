IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.50 per share for the year.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

IMG opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 481.43. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

