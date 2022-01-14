PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 36,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

