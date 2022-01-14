FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CBIZ, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CBZ stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

