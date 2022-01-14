Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.20.

Shares of PYPL opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. PayPal has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

