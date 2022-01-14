Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $380.39 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average is $355.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

