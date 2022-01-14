Pitcairn Co. Sells 445 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Envista by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Envista by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Envista by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

