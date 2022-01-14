Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPSE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $48.30.

