Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

