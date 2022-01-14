Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.