Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 527.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

