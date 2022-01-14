Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,264 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.