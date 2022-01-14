Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 168.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,915 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $49,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $55,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.88 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

