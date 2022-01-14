Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($4.92). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.51) to ($6.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.69) to ($5.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.73.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

