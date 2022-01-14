CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,391 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $230.79 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

