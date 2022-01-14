Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

