CIBC Raises Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.58.

Fortis stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

