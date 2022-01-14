CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.84. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,637,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.