Brokerages Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 46.54%.

SWKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

