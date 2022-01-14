Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. lowered their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.51.

TWTR stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

