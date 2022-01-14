First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 98.9% in December

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FPXI opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

