IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Down 72.9% in December

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

