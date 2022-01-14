Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

