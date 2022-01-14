Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declines By 73.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

FTXN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

