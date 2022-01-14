Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Grows By 185.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FKU opened at $44.02 on Friday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000.

