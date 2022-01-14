iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 186.8% in December

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the December 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
