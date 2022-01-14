iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 186.8% in December

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the December 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

