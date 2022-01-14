Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Purchases $19,990.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GLSI opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

GLSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

