Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

