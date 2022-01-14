Bitradio Price Hits $0.0064 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $68,898.54 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003757 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.86 or 0.00623182 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,848,135 coins and its circulating supply is 10,848,131 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

