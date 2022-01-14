Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 9,498 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.75 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

