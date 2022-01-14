Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $69.04 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

