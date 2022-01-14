Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $202.50 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of AtriCure worth $202,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.