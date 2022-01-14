Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 78,306 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.55% of Herc worth $220,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Herc by 24.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

