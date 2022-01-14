Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,327,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares valued at $120,058,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -359.12, a P/E/G ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

