Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,184,891 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,184,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.74% of LKQ worth $254,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 428,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.