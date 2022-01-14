Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,081 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $277,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,731,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.26 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

