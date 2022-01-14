Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,032,943 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of ON Semiconductor worth $302,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

