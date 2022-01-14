NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,348 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

