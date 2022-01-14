NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in KLA by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in KLA by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.35.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $421.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.61. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.