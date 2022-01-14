NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $15.57 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

MDB stock opened at $390.83 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

