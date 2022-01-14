Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

