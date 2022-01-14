Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.25 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.