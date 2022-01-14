Heritage Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 443,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 250,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 121,588 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

