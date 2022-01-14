International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 30,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

IBM stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

