William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

NYSE:CRL opened at $351.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

